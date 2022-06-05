How the finalists match up

Updated
Published
4 min ago

World ranking

Age

Grand Slam wins

ATP Tour titles

Country

Time on court

Head to head RAFAEL NADAL CASPER RUUD 5

36

21

91

Spain

18hr 8min

0 8

23

0

8

Norway

18hr 2min

0

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 05, 2022, with the headline How the finalists match up. Subscribe

