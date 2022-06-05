How the finalists match up

World ranking
Age
Grand Slam wins
ATP Tour titles
Country
Time on court
Head to head RAFAEL NADAL CASPER RUUD 5
36
21
91
Spain
18hr 8min
0 8
23
0
8
Norway
18hr 2min
0
