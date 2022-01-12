Horror Open warm-ups for Raducanu, Sabalenka

SYDNEY • Emma Raducanu's one and only Australian Open warm-up tournament lasted just 55 minutes after she could not deal with Elena Rybakina's aggression yesterday and was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 at the Sydney Classic.

The 19-year-old Raducanu took the tennis world by storm last September at the US Open when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

She opted not to play last week's Melbourne Summer Set tournament after recovering from Covid-19, meaning her last chance for some match practice ahead of the Jan 17-30 Australian Open was in Sydney.

But the Briton was blown off the court by the powerful Rybakina, who finished runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at last week's Adelaide International.

The 1.8m Rybakina from Kazakhstan was superior in every department and had far too much firepower for Raducanu.

"My serve is a weapon, so I'm always working on it and trying to find some variety," said Rybakina in an interview.

"For sure, it's my game to play aggressive and my serve is helping a lot."

The 22-year-old raced through the first set in 24 minutes without dropping a game and won the first three games of the second set before her opponent at last held serve.

But that was simply a temporary reprieve, with Rybakina winning the next three games to underline her total dominance.

Elsewhere, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations were also in tatters yesterday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event.

A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5.

The Belarusian dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play.

She took so much pace off her first serves that at one stage, they were barely clearing the net.

The 23-year-old became distressed in the third set and, after being asked by the umpire whether she was all right, broke down in tears during her next service game.

Her only consolation was that she was still hitting her groundstrokes with power and placement, but it was no surprise when she bowed out at the first hurdle.

"That was definitely the weirdest match I've ever played," Swedish qualifier Peterson said.

"It was tough staying focused. I know she was struggling a lot.

"I just had to stay in my own world - it was really difficult."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS