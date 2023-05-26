Home is where the hurt is at French Open

PARIS – It has been 40 years since a French player last won the men’s singles title at Roland Garros and Yannick Noah’s 1983 achievement is unlikely to be matched in 2023 when the second Grand Slam of the season starts on Sunday.

However, the French are not alone when it comes to discovering that home is where the hurt is as title droughts for male players have been a regular feature at the other three Slams.

At the Australian Open, Mark Edmondson has pride of place as the last home player to lift the men’s title – way back in 1976. Ranked 212th in the world, he stunned compatriot John Newcombe, a seven-time Slam champion, in four sets when the tournament was still played on grass. It was dubbed the “Battle of the Moustaches”.

Edmondson’s story enchanted fans – to earn enough money for his tennis travels, he worked as a janitor and travelled to the championship site at Kooyong by tram.

“You can’t say it would never happen again, but I think it’d be nearly impossible,” he said in 2016.

Edmondson, who remains the lowest-ranked Slam winner, went on to reach the semi-finals in Australia again in 1981 and Wimbledon a year later. For good measure, he also pocketed five men’s Slam doubles titles.

Since that 1976 final, it has been a tale of near-misses for Australian men at their home Slam. John Marks (1978), Kim Warwick (1980), Pat Cash (1987 and 1988) and Lleyton Hewitt (2005) were all runners-up.

On the women’s side, Australia’s Evonne Goolagong won the 1976 title with four more championship seasons coming for home players, the most recent of which was Ashleigh Barty in 2022. That ended a 44-year wait.

Noah remains the last Frenchman to win a home Roland Garros title, thanks to his straight-sets victory over defending champion Mats Wilander in the 1983 final.

In fact, he is the last Frenchman to win a men’s title at any of the four Slams.

Helping him celebrate on court in Paris was his father Zacharie, a former Cameroonian footballer.

“For him, it has been very hard. Every time he came here, he would go back to Cameroon with more white hair,” said 23-year-old Noah who spent his early years in the African country before returning to Europe to pursue his tennis dream.