History beckons for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final

– History is on the line in the Australian Open men’s final on Feb 1 with tennis gladiators Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz each vowing no surrender.

Separated by 16 years, the pair stand at opposite ends of their careers and are pursuing significant but different milestones.

The 38-year-old Djokovic is striving to win a record-extending 11th Melbourne crown and with it a 25th Grand Slam title to finally surpass Margaret Court’s long-standing landmark. Should he do so, he will also become the oldest man to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz has already won six Slams and is bidding to become the youngest man to complete a career sweep of all four Majors. Fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal did it at 24.

“For me, I think also obviously for Carlos because of his age and everything that he was able to achieve so far, history is on the line for both of us every time we play,” said Djokovic.

“The final of a Grand Slam, there’s a lot at stake, but it’s no different from any other big match that I play.”

Both men conjured Houdini-like escapes in gripping five-set semi-finals.

Djokovic survived two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner after 4hr 9min for his first win in six encounters against the world No. 2, fending off an incredible 16 of 18 break points.

Alcaraz spent even more time on court to tame Alexander Zverev in a titanic 5:27, the longest semi-final in tournament history with both matches instant classics.

Recovery will be key, with Alcaraz cramping badly in his match while Djokovic has no plans to train the day before the final to give his body enough time to refresh.

The Serbian great will be making a first Major final appearance since Wimbledon in 2024, having last claimed a Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023.

Since then, Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the Slams. But a defiant Djokovic said he never doubted that he could relive past glories. “I never stopped doubting. I never stopped believing in myself,” he said.

“There’s a lot of people who doubt me. I want to thank them all because they gave me strength. They gave me motivation to prove them wrong. I know what I’m capable of. ”

Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-4 in their past meetings, but the margins have often been razor-thin.

Alcaraz won their most recent clash, in the semi-finals of the 2025 US Open, but Djokovic came out on top at the Australian Open that year with a gutsy four-set quarter-final victory.

“He looks 25 years old physically, so to maintain that level at 38, it’s impressive,” said top seed Alcaraz.

The lure of becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam is driving him forward. He has made clear it is his main goal in 2026 and reiterated that it was on his mind again after beating Zverev.

“I would choose this one,” he said when asked which of the Grand Slams he most wanted to win this season.

“I’d rather win this one than the other three and complete the Grand Slam and be the youngest ever to do it.” AFP