Hearing today after bid for delay fails

MELBOURNE • The Australian authorities yesterday scrambled to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to tennis' world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his Covid-19 vaccination status, as the star spent his fourth day in immigration detention.

The Serb and his team of lawyers will get to present his defence at a federal court hearing today and hope to convince Judge Anthony Kelly to overturn the cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic is the favourite to seal a record 21st men's Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next Monday, but instead of training, his preparations have been thrown into disarray after being confined to a hotel used to house asylum seekers and refugees.

A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, the 34-year-old had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia's vaccine rules.

He broke his silence on Saturday with a legal challenge, saying he had been granted an exemption by two independent panels of medical experts after contracting - and recovering from - the virus last month.

The immigration stand-off has rocked the sport, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a flashpoint for opponents of global vaccine mandates.

On Djokovic's living conditions, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the national hero had been given gluten-free food, tools to exercise and a SIM card to stay in contact with the outside world.

"It's a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia, the Serbian President is also involved," she said.

Australia says its health department notified tournament organising body Tennis Australia in November that a recent Covid-19 infection was not necessarily grounds for exemption in the country, as it is elsewhere.

But Djokovic's lawsuit says the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him earlier this month to say he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said in his first media interview since the furore began last week his organisation had spoken with federal and Victoria state officials for months to ensure the safe passage of players and defended the apparent miscommunication between the different parties.

"Primarily because there is (so) much contradictory information the whole time, every single week we were talking to Home Affairs, we were talking to all parts of government to ensure that ... we were doing the right thing and (following) the right process with these exemptions," he told Channel Nine TV. "The conflicting information, and the contradictory information we received, was because of the changing environment."