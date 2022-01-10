Hearing today after bid for delay fails

MELBOURNE • The Australian authorities yesterday scrambled to file a legal defence of their decision to bar entry to tennis' world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his Covid-19 vaccination status, as the star spent his fourth day in immigration detention.
The Serb and his team of lawyers will get to present his defence at a federal court hearing today and hope to convince Judge Anthony Kelly to overturn the cancellation of his visa.
Djokovic is the favourite to seal a record 21st men's Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting next Monday, but instead of training, his preparations have been thrown into disarray after being confined to a hotel used to house asylum seekers and refugees.
A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, the 34-year-old had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia's vaccine rules.
He broke his silence on Saturday with a legal challenge, saying he had been granted an exemption by two independent panels of medical experts after contracting - and recovering from - the virus last month.
The immigration stand-off has rocked the sport, caused tensions between Serbia and Australia and become a flashpoint for opponents of global vaccine mandates.
On Djokovic's living conditions, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the national hero had been given gluten-free food, tools to exercise and a SIM card to stay in contact with the outside world.
"It's a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia, the Serbian President is also involved," she said.
Australia says its health department notified tournament organising body Tennis Australia in November that a recent Covid-19 infection was not necessarily grounds for exemption in the country, as it is elsewhere.
But Djokovic's lawsuit says the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him earlier this month to say he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.
Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said in his first media interview since the furore began last week his organisation had spoken with federal and Victoria state officials for months to ensure the safe passage of players and defended the apparent miscommunication between the different parties.
"Primarily because there is (so) much contradictory information the whole time, every single week we were talking to Home Affairs, we were talking to all parts of government to ensure that ... we were doing the right thing and (following) the right process with these exemptions," he told Channel Nine TV. "The conflicting information, and the contradictory information we received, was because of the changing environment."
In response to Djokovic's legal filing, Home Affairs yesterday requested a delay of the matter's hearing to Wednesday, but the application was rejected.
The government will have to argue its case today but Finance Minister Simon Birmingham yesterday told Channel Nine that Canberra was right, saying "there's a clear difference between visas and entry requirements" and "entry requirements... sit over and above visa conditions".
If Judge Kelly decides in favour of Djokovic, the Australian government is sure to appeal against such a ruling, said lawyer Christopher Levingston, an accredited specialist in migration law with more than 20 years of experience.
If Canberra wins, the Australian, French Open and Wimbledon champion could also appeal but he is set to "remain in immigration detention" if a legal challenge against the verdict is filed from either side.
Only Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has the power to grant a temporary entry visa while an appeal is heard at a later date and that is unlikely given the ruling Liberal Party's hardline stance.
The constitution does put the Australian government in a strong position, as it only has to show that the presence of the visa holder - in this case Djokovic - "may, would or might be" a risk to the health, safety or good order of Australians.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS