Halep tames Rybakina to claim 'special' 20th title

DUBAI • Simona Halep's 21/2-hour see-saw battle with Elena Rybakina before prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the final of the WTA Dubai Championships left her feeling "pretty dead".

On Saturday night, the Romanian secured her 20th career title and her first since clinching Wimbledon last summer.

It was also her second Dubai victory in six years - she last won in 2015 - but it did not come easy against a fast-rising Rybakina, who went into the final with a Tour-leading 19 wins this season.

Halep had to come back from a set down and was trailing 1-3 in the final set, and to underline how close their second-ever contest was, they both broke each other four times.

Her Russia-born Kazakh opponent also had form behind her - this was her fourth final in five tournaments this year, with one triumph in Hobart last month.

But Halep managed to dig deep and grind it out at a venue that she holds dear to her heart.

"I love playing here, I gave everything I had," the world No. 2 said. "I'm really proud of this week, I think I gave my best. I enjoy every match I play here.

"It's very special to be in 2020, 20th anniversary of this tournament, 20th title. It's pretty special. I just want to enjoy it. It's very, very beautiful."

On Rybakina, who will rise to 17th from 19th in the rankings today, Halep,who at 28 is eight years her senior, said: "She's a talented player. She's young and has many more years ahead of her. She's strong. She's tall. She has power. She's really good to get into the top 10 very soon. She has many years to play at the highest level.

"She didn't give up any balls. It was really tough mentally. The pressure was very high. But I wanted it badly, so that's why I fought till the end."

The two-time Grand Slam winner has now extended her stay in the top 10 to 318 weeks - the 10th longest streak in Tour history.

