Halep rolls back the years with gritty win

MADRID • Simona Halep was in vintage form on Saturday as she dashed home hopes by knocking out world No. 2 Paula Badosa in the second round.

The former world No. 1 and two-time Madrid champion won nine of the last 10 games to claim just her third top-10 victory since 2019, win 6-3, 6-1.

Halep, whose campaign last year was hampered by injuries, has fallen down the ranks to 21st but her ruthless game against Spain's Badosa was reminiscent of the level she played during the 64 weeks she spent at the summit of the rankings from 2017-18.

"I feel great. I feel like I played good tennis and I'm really happy about it. She's very good at this moment, she's No. 2 in the world, she's confident, she's playing great, but I believed that I have my chances, so I gave everything I had," said the Romanian, who faces American teenager Coco Gauff today.

The 30-year-old hired Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou last month and the partnership seems to have got off to a promising start after finishing with an impressive ratio of 21 winners to 14 unforced errors.

"It's a pleasure and an honour to have Patrick in my box as a coach. We are working very hard on some things and as I see, I played well every match. I'm just focused on getting better and getting stronger," added the two-time Grand Slam champion.

In yesterday's second-round matches, there were two upsets with American sixth seed Danielle Collins and seventh seed Garbine Muguruza crashing out.

Australian Open finalist Collins succumbed 6-1, 6-1 to Bianca Andreescu of Canada while Spaniard Muguruza, a two-time Major champion and last season's WTA Finals winner, was trounced 6-3, 6-0 by unseeded Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

On the men's ATP Tour, Danish teenager Holger Rune continued his remarkable run on clay after winning his first title via walkover in the Munich Open final yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who took his first career top-five scalp in German top seed Alexander Zverev in the last 16, was trailing Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, who was also chasing his first title, 4-3 when his opponent retired with an injury.

The teenager, whose birthday was last Friday, admitted he would prefer the match to be concluded as normal but he will still savour his first pro victory.

"I'm super happy, of course," Rune told the ATP website yesterday. "As I said, not the way I want it to end, but if I look through the week, what a week. I played some unbelievable tennis, really fighting my way through it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MADRID OPEN

Day 5: StarHub Ch201, 7.30pm & tomorrow, 3am