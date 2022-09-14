Halep out for a few weeks after nose surgery

BUCHAREST - Former world No. 1 Simona Halep said on Monday she would need a few weeks of rest after undergoing nose surgery.

The ninth-ranked Romanian also said that she had been struggling "for a while" with nose problems, and they got worse during the summer, making it hard for her to breathe, especially at night.

"The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery," the 30-year-old said in an Instagram post, adding that the surgeon took "this opportunity to also make a plastic surgery intervention".

"Everything went well. I will need a few weeks of rest before I can start again any physical activity," she added, posting a picture of her smiling with her nose bandaged from what looked like a hospital bed. "See you soon on the tennis court."

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was knocked out of the US Open in the first round in August, losing to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's victory at Flushing Meadows saw her extend her lead at the top of the rankings on Monday while beaten finalist Ons Jabeur moved up to second.

Swiatek, 21, is so dominant she has more than twice as many points as the 28-year-old Tunisian, 10,365 to 5,090.

Jabeur returns to the No. 2 spot which she also occupied at the end of June after reaching the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Caroline Garcia lost to Jabeur in the US Open semi-finals, but thanks to her best-ever showing in a Grand Slam, the French player surges seven places to 10th.

Coco Gauff also benefits from a good outing in New York, moving into the top 10 after rising four places to eighth.

Serena Williams is more than likely to retire from the sport which saw her win 23 Grand Slams after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Her performance at the US Open saw the 40-year-old rise to 321st in the world, well shy of the No. 1 ranking with which she ended the year on five occasions.

AFP