Halep joins big names in skipping US Open

LONDON • World No. 2 Simona Halep will not travel to New York to play in the US Open due to Covid-19 concerns, leaving the women's draw at the hard-court Grand Slam without six of the world's top-10 players.

The Romanian yesterday confirmed her withdrawal, joining top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu (No. 6), Elina Svitolina (No. 5), Kiki Bertens (No. 7) and Belinda Bencic (No. 8) in skipping the Aug 31-Sept 13 event.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open," the reigning Wimbledon winner tweeted.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.

"I know the United States Tennis Association and WTA Tour have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."

The 28-year-old won the Prague Open on Sunday - her first event since the pandemic - but has opted to focus on the clay-court swing ahead of the French Open, where she will be one of the favourites, having made the final at Roland Garros twice in the past three years, winning in 2018.

The US Open will be held behind closed doors and her absence is another blow to organisers following a spate of withdrawals.

On the men's side, world No. 2 and defending champion Rafael Nadal will give the Major a miss, while five-time winner Roger Federer is taking the rest of the year off to recover from knee surgery. Other notable absentees include Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini.

Kei Nishikori could join the growing list after the Japanese revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19. The former world No. 4, the 2014 runner-up who has twice made the semi-finals in the last four editions, said on Sunday he was pulling out of this week's Western & Southern Open, the final warm-up tournament for the US Open, and would be in self-isolation.

