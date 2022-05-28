Halep hopes to learn from her on-court panic attack

PARIS • Simona Halep has said she would have to learn to put less pressure on herself after suffering a panic attack during her second-round 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the French Open on Thursday.

After a flying start, the former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion faded badly and she called for the doctor during the third set of her loss to Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

"It was just a panic attack. It happened," Halep said. "I didn't know how to handle it, I don't have it often. I don't really know why it happened, because I was leading the match, I was playing well.

"I lost it. I couldn't focus. After the match, it was pretty tough. But now I'm good. I'm recovered, and I will learn from this episode."

The mental health of top women athletes has been brought into focus over the last year after Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles spoke about their struggles.

Halep said last year that she sometimes struggled to handle the pressure of being an elite athlete.

The Romanian revealed she had been cleared by doctors after her panic attack and was determined to learn from the experience.

"It's just a tennis match, so I have to (be) a little bit more relaxed. I probably put pressure on myself too much," the 30-year-old added.

"I felt good. I practised. I worked hard. But it just didn't happen, and probably I got a little bit of panic during that thinking, overthinking. I have to accept it. It's something normal that everybody has. I will be better next time, for sure."

If Zheng beats local hope Alize Cornet in the third round today, she is likely to face French Open favourite and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek next.

This is just the 19-year-old's second appearance at a Slam but she has high ambitions of emulating retired compatriot Li Na, who became the first Chinese to win a Slam when she triumphed here in 2011.

"I believe that there is always a chance to beat any opponent, it doesn't matter who is in front of me," said Zheng, who made the second round as a qualifier at this year's Australian Open.

"That was an important experience for me, to stand in a big stadium and beat a great player."

On Li, she added: "She's my idol and I always think about that. I have the dream in my heart that I want to do it like her."

There are no Chinese men or women in the current top 40 in the world, but Zheng cracked the top 100 for the first time at the end of January, and is now world No. 74.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS