Haddad Maia knocks out former champion Stephens in U.S. Open first round

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 28, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her first round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 28, 2023 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 28, 2023 Sloane Stephens of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

NEW YORK - Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia proved she was no pushover even when her back was up against a wall as she battled past 2017 champion Sloane Stephens with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Roland Garros semi-finalist Haddad Maia saved 11 of 15 break points across the match as the American suffered yet another early Grand Slam exit.

While Stephens was left to reflect on a miserable year at the majors, where her best showing was a fourth round appearance at Roland Garros, Haddad Maia set up a meeting with Stephens' compatriot Taylor Townsend.

After levelling the contest to one set all, Stephens could not absorb the Brazilian's firepower in the third set, where Haddad Maia sent over 20 winners.

"I was expecting a big battle," Haddad Maia said. "I knew that I had to work very hard and try to focus on my game." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top