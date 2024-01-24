Gutsy Medvedev outlasts Hurkacz to reach Melbourne semis

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2024 Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning his quarter final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2024 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz reacts during his quarter final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

MELBOURNE - Third seed Daniil Medvedev was forced to dig deep into his reserves to outlast Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the tightest of quarter-finals on Wednesday and reach the last four of the Australian Open for third time.

The Russian, twice a losing finalist at Melbourne Park, went toe-to-toe with the big Pole for almost four energy-sapping hours on Rod Laver Arena before finally setting up a clash with Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev.

Ninth seed Hurkacz, who was playing in only his second Grand Slam quarter-final but had a winning career record against Medvedev, twice came from a set down and made the Russian work hard for every single point.

Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev, who saved 10 of the 15 break points he faced over the contest, grizzled and moaned his way around the court but finally secured a place in his eighth Grand Slam semi-final on his second match point. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top