Goolagong proud of 'little sister' Barty

SYDNEY • Australian great Evonne Goolagong Cawley yesterday said Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own maiden triumph at the grass-court Grand Slam 50 years ago.

The world No. 1 was a woman on a mission at the All England Club this year and emulated Goolagong, whom she shares the same indigenous Australian heritage, by beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 in the final.

"Everybody reacts differently when they win Wimbledon for the first time. It didn't hit me until later, because you turn numb. You're in shock, just as Ash was," the 69-year-old said in a video released by Tennis Australia yesterday.

"We were so excited. Now I see the other side... my family, how they were when they were watching me win. They were jumping up, crying, screaming... exactly what we were doing."

Wearing a scalloped-edged dress that was inspired by Goolagong's 1970s kit, Barty said after her win that she hoped she had made her idol proud, something the seven-time Major winner acknowledged.

"She certainly did. She made me proud from the first time I saw her," Goolagong said.

"She must have been 13, playing at the Australian Open. (My husband) Roger and I saw one whole point in which she had all the skills... we both said, 'She's got it, she's going to be our next champion.' Look at her now.

"I remember not watching tennis until (20-time men's Major champion) Roger Federer came along, because he had all the skills... just magical.

"I thought wouldn't it be nice if a young girl came along who could play like that and along came Ash... she's never looked back."

Goolagong also claimed it was "amazing" that Barty claimed her first Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open, the venue of her own maiden Slam in 1971 and the 25-year-old was like family to her.

"One of the last messages I sent to Ash was, 'Dreams do come true and it'll come true for you.' I felt so confident," she said.

"I'm so proud of Ash and the way she handles herself. Not just on the court but off the court, too. She's a great Australian, everybody loves her.

"Ash is like a little sister and part of my family and we treat each other that way... It's magical when you achieve your dream... I'm sure it's magical for her.

"I think she has been iconic in paving a way for young indigenous youth to believe in their dreams and to chase their dream."

Celebrities from pop singer Kylie Minogue to fellow athletes like Cathy Freeman and Rod Laver, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison all paid tribute to her achievement.

Barty will now head to Tokyo for a crack at Olympic gold, where she will be a hot favourite, before turning her attention to the final Major of the year, next month's US Open.

That will mean the two-time Slam champion will not be back Down Under until the end of the year, having left home in March to play on the WTA Tour.

But despite her feats, she remains grounded, demonstrating why she is considered one of Australia's most beloved star athletes.

"Ash can't wait to get home," her father Rob told Brisbane daily Courier Mail.

"She knows she is on a long journey and won't be home until November. She is dying to get back. But she talks to her sisters and her mum every day with FaceTime. She's very much a family person."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS