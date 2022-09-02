Good day for Chinese players at US Open

NEW YORK - It was a day of triumphs for Chinese players at the US Open on Wednesday, as Greek third seed Maria Sakkari became the biggest casualty in the women's draw in New York.

Wang Xiyu shocked Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, while Zhang Shuai beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 7-5, 6-1, as both Chinese players stormed into the third round of the women's singles.

In the men's draw, Wu Yibing created a piece of tennis history after becoming the first men's player from China to reach the third round of the US Open.

Wang, 21, remained calm to keep the 27-year-old Sakkari at bay with her big groundstrokes.

"I'm excited about the result. Today I did a good job but still need to improve my serving and my consistency. I'm just trying my best to save every ball," she said.

The world No. 75 won the match in 2hr 44min and advanced to the third round, where she will be up against American Alison Riske-Amritraj. It was the first time Wang reached the round of 32 at a Grand Slam tournament.

Zhang, 33, displayed her consistency in her match, which lasted 1hr 27min, seeing off world No. 115 Schmiedlova to set up a meeting with Canadian Rebecca Marino.

"I played really well today. Passing such a big test lets me see my improvement," she said.

"So happy to see many Chinese men and women youngsters make breakthrough in this tournament."

The world No. 36 reached the US Open third round for the fourth time, with her best results at the Grand Slams being two quarter-final finishes at the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2019.

The talented 22-year-old Wu defeated fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set thriller to set up a David v Goliath showdown with defending champion Daniil Medvedev.