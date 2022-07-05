'Good boy' Kyrgios among last 8

LONDON • Australian Nick Kyrgios overcame a right shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima of the United States in five sets and make the Wimbledon quarter-finals yesterday.

Back on his best behaviour after his stormy and bitter third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 27-year-old came through 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-2.

His next opponent is Chile's world No. 43 Cristian Garin, 26, who showed amazing tenacity to come back from two sets down and saving two match points as he beat 27th-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur, 23, in a hugely entertaining five-set slugfest which ended 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (10-6) after four hours and 34 minutes.

Said Garin: "It was a battle. I think Alex is an incredible player, for me one of the best on grass. I am exhausted... It is a dream for me, Wimbledon. I always said that it is my favourite tournament."

Like Garin, 14th-ranked Taylor Fritz also reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time after seeing off Jason Kubler of Australia 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

In the women's draw, Russian-born world No. 23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reached her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Croatia's Petra Martic. The 23-year-old, who switched nationalities in 2018, has yet to drop a set and will next face either Alize Cornet or Ajla Tomljanovic.

She said: "I'm serving really well this week and hopefully I will continue to do so. It's a great advantage."

Meanwhile, the Wimbledon organisers and Britain's tennis authorities said yesterday that they have appealed against fines handed to them by the women's governing body, WTA, for excluding Russian and Belarusian players from this year's grass-court events owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the penalties, the Lawn Tennis Association was slapped with a fine of £620,000 (S$1.05 million), while the All England Club has been asked to pay £207,000, the Daily Mail reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

