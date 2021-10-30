Get vaxxed soon, health minister advises Thiem

VIENNA • Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem was on Thursday advised by Austria's health minister to get jabbed against Covid-19, as the controversy over who has not been vaccinated continued ahead of the Australian Open in January.

Thiem, 28, and ranked ninth in the world, said earlier this month that he was waiting for a vaccine from American pharmaceutical company Novavax, that uses an "inactivated" protein-based formula.

The Austrian did, however, insist that he would opt for one of the vaccines already approved if he had no other choice.

"I can only ask Dominic Thiem to get vaccinated," Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein, a practising doctor, told the Austrian media as the country faces a sharp rise in infections.

He also warned of the risk of "long Covid", including for young people and athletes, with symptoms of fatigue, decreased concentration, body pain and respiratory problems.

Just this week, the injured player was told that he cannot attend his home event, the ongoing Vienna Open, because he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The issue of vaccination is at the heart of discussions in world tennis in the run-up to the next Australian Open in Melbourne from Jan 17-30.

Officials said unvaccinated players will not get special dispensation for the event, potentially ruling out reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic, although there is also talk of the possibility of a 14-day quarantine for those affected.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic is one of many players who have refused to share their vaccination status, casting doubt over whether the 20-time Grand Slam winner will defend his title.

