Germany upsets No. 1 seed Poland in United Cup

Germany fought back from match point and came from behind Sunday to upset top-seeded Poland and win the United Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Germany, the No. 16 seed, depended on the mixed-doubles team of Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund for the third straight day to win the decider of the team tournament. Poland countered with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz in the contest, which the Germans won 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 to lift the trophy.

Swiatek started the day with a win for Poland, defeating Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0. It was Swiatek's fifth singles victory of the week.

Zverev followed against Hurkacz -- both are ranked in the top 10 in the world -- in singles play on short rest after teaming with Siegemund to defeat Australia in the semifinals in the early hours of Sunday morning. Down two break points in the second-set tiebreaker, Zverev pulled out a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory in three hours to force the mixed-doubles decider.

Hurkacz hit 19 aces but Zverev was up to the challenge, thanks to his own serve. He won 86 percent of the points on his first serve and did not face a break point. Hurkacz was broken just once in seven chances, and that proved the difference in the third set as it gave Zverev a 4-3 lead with little time for Hurkacz to muster a break.

