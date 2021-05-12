Generational shift is coming, warns Djokovic

LONDON • The recent success of younger players on the men's tour points to an "inevitable" shift at the top of the ATP rankings, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said.

The last four ATP Masters 1000 events - the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams - have been won by players outside the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Daniil Medvedev won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has reclaimed the second spot from Nadal, while Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year.

Djokovic, who was leading Taylor Fritz 6-3, 5-5 in their last-32 match at the Rome Masters yesterday before it was interrupted by rain, believes the results show a generational shift is under way.

"There are guys like Tsitsipas, Zverev, (Matteo) Berrettini, (Andrey) Rublev that are winning against all of us and playing a lot and building their ranking points," the Serb added.

"Medvedev as well, of course, challenging for the top spots. Dominic Thiem has been there for many years.

"It's inevitable that it's going to happen. The change on the men's rankings is coming. Whether it's going to happen in a month or a year, I don't know."

While Federer missed most of the last 14 months due to knee problems, Djokovic passed his record for the most weeks as world No. 1 in March.

But the reigning Australian Open champion, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles, is more focused on chasing down the 20 Major wins of Federer and Nadal.

"I'm not paying too much attention to the rankings as much as I am to my game for the Grand Slams," he said. "Those are the biggest focus tournaments right now at this stage of my career."

Djokovic has made changes to his schedule to spend more time with his family. Since his Melbourne win, he has played only the Monte Carlo Masters and an event at home in Belgrade.

Following the Rome Masters, he will wind up his preparations for the French Open, which starts on May 30, with another ATP event in Belgrade.

"Four tournaments before the French is enough," he said.

"So I'm building my fitness and my game slowly, step by step, in order to peak in Paris. That's definitely where I want to play my best."

REUTERS

