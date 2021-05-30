Gauff ready to 'enjoy moment'

PARIS • American teenager Coco Gauff said she is learning to embrace the huge expectations she carries on her shoulders and will be playing with freedom at the French Open.

The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier, with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis.

Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again, starting with her first-round match against Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic today, but says she will not be stressed.

"I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA clay-court title in Parma this month, said.

"That's how I'm going to go into this tournament. I just feel like, instead of stressing out I think I'm really just enjoying the pressure and enjoying the moment.

"I talked to a couple of players who are older who are retired, and they just always say the same thing, that the thing they regret the most is not enjoying it... That's something that I don't want to take for granted."

For such a young athlete, Gauff, who lost in the second round in Paris last year, is already being held up as a role model but she appears comfortable with the responsibility she carries.

"It means a lot. I'm just glad that parents are happy that their kids look up to somebody like me," she said. "Some people, they feel like they have to put a mask on or something to portray themselves, but I'm just happy that I'm comfortable with being myself."

While four-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka has declared that she will not speak to the media during the French Open, citing the mental stress of facing questions, Gauff appears perfectly happy to offer more than her tennis ability.

"I mean, people always put athletes in a box," she said. "I think people forget... that's just part of our life.

"We're people too who care about issues and have opinions on things. I want to do other things in my life outside of tennis."

The WTA, meanwhile, has said it would welcome dialogue with Osaka, adding: "Mental health is of the utmost importance to the WTA and every individual person.

"We have a team of professionals and a support system in place that look after our athletes' mental and emotional health and well-being."

REUTERS