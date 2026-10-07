Straitstimes.com header logo

Gauff falls to Mertens at China Open after 'draining' few days

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BEIJING, China, Oct 7 - Coco Gauff crashed out of the China Open in the last 16 on Wednesday, suffering a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Belgium's Elise Mertens in what the American third seed described as a "draining" few days.

Gauff revealed after her victory over local teenager Sun Xinran on Monday that she had received an "insane" amount of racial abuse on social media following a match in which a replayed point sparked an online backlash.

Asked what the previous 36 hours had been like, the 22-year-old told a news conference: "It has been kind of draining, I'm not going to lie. I just turn off my phone and move on. There's nothing you can do."

The defeat capped a difficult few days for the two-times Grand Slam champion, who had beaten the 30-year-old Mertens in all five of their previous meetings.

The 13th seed reached her first Beijing quarter-final in her seventh appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament and will next face six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

"My coach/boyfriend (Christopher Heyman), it's his birthday tomorrow," Mertens said in her on-court interview. "So for me, this win is dedicated to him."

Gauff's challenge unravelled amid a barrage of errors, with the 2024 Beijing champion committing 34 unforced errors, including eight double faults, during the 78-minute defeat.

The American struggled to find her rhythm throughout the contest and, trailing 4-1 in the second set, told her team courtside that she had "no energy" and felt as though she might pass out.

"I think I just didn't play well," Gauff said. "I think I wasn't moving well. There were a lot of things I didn't do well. I thought Elise played well on the big points, made me play a big ball, yeah." REUTERS

See more on

China

Grand Slam

Belgium

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.