Gauff cruises past Cocciaretto to French Open quarter-finals

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2024 Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her fourth round match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2024 Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning her fourth round match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2024 Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts after winning her fourth round match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2024 Coco Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto after winning her fourth round match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
Jun 02, 2024, 08:00 PM
Published
Jun 02, 2024, 07:40 PM

PARIS - American world number three Coco Gauff was far too strong for Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the French Open on Sunday, sealing a 6-1 6-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with the 45th-ranked Cocciaretto winning only two points in the first four games on unforced errors by Gauff, who won the U.S. Open last year after losing the 2022 final in Paris.

Cocciaretto regained some confidence at the end of the first set with longer rallies and a few winning shots but Gauff kept the upper hand, losing only one game to her 23-year-old opponent.

Gauff, who landed only 56% of her first serves, suffered a small slump early in the second set, losing her first service game and allowing the Italian to respond.

Cocciaretto managed to win one of her service games but that was not enough to beat Gauff who finished the match in exactly one hour.

In the quarter-final, Gauff, who is bidding to become the first American to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015, will face the winner of the match between Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Dane Clara Tauson. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top