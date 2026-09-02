From Hollywood to big time tennis: Teenager Thea Frodin makes US Open debut

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Thea Frodin appeared in the Oscar-winning film King Richard as a body double for the actress who played a young Serena Williams.

NEW YORK – Thea Frodin is just 17 but she has already appeared in one of Hollywood’s most iconic tennis movies.

On Sept 1, the Los Angeles high school student got a taste of big-time pro tennis.

Frodin, who appeared in the Oscar-winning film King Richard as a body double for the actress who played a young Serena Williams, drew a tough assignment for her US Open main draw debut: Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina.

Seeded second, Rybakina eased past Frodin 6-3, 6-2 in a big-hitting match. Rybakina, who has also won Wimbledon, did not lose serve in the 74-minute contest.

“Obviously I had a tough first round. Rybakina is a great player,” said Frodin, whose run to the US national 18 and under championship won her a wild card to the US Open.

“I tried going out there to see what it would be like just to, I guess, feel no pressure... just go out there and have a fun time,” Frodin said.

“I feel like that’s what I accomplished, and obviously I have a lot to learn, but I’m excited with most of the things I did out there.”

Rybakina for one was impressed, saying Frodin “played really well today”.

As a 12-year-old, Frodin was the stunt and body double for Demi Singleton, the actress who played young Serena in the movie depicting Richard Williams and the rise of his daughters Serena and Venus Williams.

Frodin, who has not met Serena Williams but hopes to, has not yet settled on whether she might go to college or seek a professional career.

“I think I’m trying to just finish high school, see where the rest of this year takes me,” Frodin said. “I’m not rushing into kind of making a decision with all that.”

But Frodin is looking forward to getting another crack at Rybakina.

“Hopefully the next time I meet her, if I do, I can be more experienced and, yeah, see what I can do,” Frodin said. AFP