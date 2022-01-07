Novak 'Made His Decision'

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal had little sympathy for long-time rival Novak Djokovic, saying yesterday that he must face the consequences for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Djokovic, 34, was detained by officials at the border on arrival in Australia late on Wednesday night. His visa was cancelled amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.
The world No. 1 Serb, who has won nine Australian Open titles including the last three, is holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne as his lawyers seek an urgent injunction against deportation.
Both he and Spain's Nadal would be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.
Nadal contracted Covid-19 last month at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and said he was a big believer in getting vaccinated to stem a pandemic in which "a lot of people had been dying".
"I went through the Covid, I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the only clear thing," he said after his first singles match on the ATP Tour since August, beating qualifier Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament.
"The only clear thing for me is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion (has) been suffering enough to not follow the rules.
"He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences," he added of Djokovic.
"Of course I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision."
Djokovic had claimed on Instagram this week that he had obtained an exemption to play in the Australian Open.
He has refused to reveal his vaccine status publicly, but has previously voiced opposition to being jabbed. But the news sparked outrage in Australia, a country that has endured months of restrictions and lockdowns.
Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, in his latest column for Spanish news outlet El Pais, had urged Djokovic to shed some light on his exemption status.
"It would be good for the player himself to give some explanation," wrote Toni.
"He has no obligation to disclose data that belong to his privacy, but he should be aware that he is an international reference at a time of very serious world health crisis and of great sensitivity due to the enormous pain that Covid-19 is causing.
"I would like to think that Novak is not oblivious to all this and that he will clear up any doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding."
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said that, should Djokovic be prevented from competing at Melbourne Park, the men's draw would open up.
"There is still Rafa (but) the rest of us don't have a lot of Slams, for sure," the Russian, who beat Djokovic at last year's US Open final for his first Slam, said.
"When somebody wins it nine times, he's not there, the draw opens up a little bit. There is no secret in it."
