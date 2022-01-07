Novak 'Made His Decision'

From exemption to being in limbo

TUESDAY: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic posted on social media that he would be participating in the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption. It caused huge outcry in Australia as well as internationally.

WEDNESDAY: Facing immense pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison threatened to send Djokovic back "on the next plane home" if he could not provide evidence for his vaccine exemption.

The Serb arrived at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport at 11.30pm after a 15-hour Emirates flight from Dubai. He was held overnight under armed guard for nine hours over concerns with his visa and exemption from vaccine requirements, before Australian Border Force announced his visa had been cancelled.

YESTERDAY: Djokovic was moved to Park Hotel - a quarantine facility - under police guard as authorities arrange a deportation flight. His lawyers then argued against that decision in court in a bid to prevent his deportation. They succeeded in securing an agreement for him to remain in Australia for a court hearing on Monday in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

FAMOUS ATHLETES WHO

ARE VACCINE SCEPTICS KYRIE IRVING (NBA PLAYER)

The Brooklyn Nets point guard was banned by his team from playing this season until he got his shot. However, the Omicron variant began ravaging teams' rosters, and the Nets announced last month they would let Irving play in road games. The 29-year-old made his regular-season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (PGA TOUR GOLFER)

The 2020 US Open champion missed out on representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics as he was unvaccinated. The 28-year-old has defended his decision by saying the "vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening anyway" and said in August: "I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health."

JOSHUA KIMMICH (FOOTBALLER)

The Bayern Munich midfielder, 26, sparked a heated debate in October when he revealed he had declined a vaccine due to "personal reasons". A month later, he contracted the virus and was subsequently ruled out of action until this month due to lingering effects of Covid-19. He has since said he will get vaccinated and he returned to full training only this week.

CONOR MCGREGOR (MMA FIGHTER)

It is not known if the mixed martial arts exponent is vaccinated but, in a Twitter post last month that was later deleted, he wrote that "forced vaccination is a war crime". The 33-year-old believed that people should have the freedom to choose and attempted to clarify his position by saying that he is "not against vaccines but against not being able to choose".

AARON RODGERS (NFL PLAYER)

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made headlines in the league after admitting in November he was not vaccinated and had no plans to do so. Rodgers, 38, tested positive for the virus in the same month and was also fined for not wearing a mask during press conferences. He insisted he is not an anti-vaxxer but a critical thinker who believes in "the ability to make choices for your body".