Novak 'Made His Decision'

Nadal 'doesn't like situation', but says rival Djokovic knew risks of being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal had little sympathy for long-time rival Novak Djokovic, saying yesterday that he must face the consequences for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic, 34, was detained by officials at the border on arrival in Australia late on Wednesday night. His visa was cancelled amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.

The world No. 1 Serb, who has won nine Australian Open titles including the last three, is holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne as his lawyers seek an urgent injunction against deportation.

Both he and Spain's Nadal would be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

Nadal contracted Covid-19 last month at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi and said he was a big believer in getting vaccinated to stem a pandemic in which "a lot of people had been dying".

From exemption to being in limbo 

TUESDAY: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic posted on social media that he would be participating in the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption. It caused huge outcry in Australia as well as internationally.

WEDNESDAY: Facing immense pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison threatened to send Djokovic back "on the next plane home" if he could not provide evidence for his vaccine exemption.

The Serb arrived at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport at 11.30pm after a 15-hour Emirates flight from Dubai. He was held overnight under armed guard for nine hours over concerns with his visa and exemption from vaccine requirements, before Australian Border Force announced his visa had been cancelled.

YESTERDAY: Djokovic was moved to Park Hotel - a quarantine facility - under police guard as authorities arrange a deportation flight. His lawyers then argued against that decision in court in a bid to prevent his deportation. They succeeded in securing an agreement for him to remain in Australia for a court hearing on Monday in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

FAMOUS ATHLETES WHO

ARE VACCINE SCEPTICS KYRIE IRVING (NBA PLAYER)

The Brooklyn Nets point guard was banned by his team from playing this season until he got his shot. However, the Omicron variant began ravaging teams' rosters, and the Nets announced last month they would let Irving play in road games. The 29-year-old made his regular-season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (PGA TOUR GOLFER)

The 2020 US Open champion missed out on representing Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics as he was unvaccinated. The 28-year-old has defended his decision by saying the "vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening anyway" and said in August: "I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health."

JOSHUA KIMMICH (FOOTBALLER)

The Bayern Munich midfielder, 26, sparked a heated debate in October when he revealed he had declined a vaccine due to "personal reasons". A month later, he contracted the virus and was subsequently ruled out of action until this month due to lingering effects of Covid-19. He has since said he will get vaccinated and he returned to full training only this week.

CONOR MCGREGOR (MMA FIGHTER)

It is not known if the mixed martial arts exponent is vaccinated but, in a Twitter post last month that was later deleted, he wrote that "forced vaccination is a war crime". The 33-year-old believed that people should have the freedom to choose and attempted to clarify his position by saying that he is "not against vaccines but against not being able to choose".

AARON RODGERS (NFL PLAYER)

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made headlines in the league after admitting in November he was not vaccinated and had no plans to do so. Rodgers, 38, tested positive for the virus in the same month and was also fined for not wearing a mask during press conferences. He insisted he is not an anti-vaxxer but a critical thinker who believes in "the ability to make choices for your body".

"I went through the Covid, I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the only clear thing," he said after his first singles match on the ATP Tour since August, beating qualifier Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 tournament.

"The only clear thing for me is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere, and the world in my opinion (has) been suffering enough to not follow the rules.

"He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences," he added of Djokovic.

"Of course I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision."

Djokovic had claimed on Instagram this week that he had obtained an exemption to play in the Australian Open.

He has refused to reveal his vaccine status publicly, but has previously voiced opposition to being jabbed. But the news sparked outrage in Australia, a country that has endured months of restrictions and lockdowns.

Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, in his latest column for Spanish news outlet El Pais, had urged Djokovic to shed some light on his exemption status.

"It would be good for the player himself to give some explanation," wrote Toni.

"He has no obligation to disclose data that belong to his privacy, but he should be aware that he is an international reference at a time of very serious world health crisis and of great sensitivity due to the enormous pain that Covid-19 is causing.

"I would like to think that Novak is not oblivious to all this and that he will clear up any doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding."

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev said that, should Djokovic be prevented from competing at Melbourne Park, the men's draw would open up.

"There is still Rafa (but) the rest of us don't have a lot of Slams, for sure," the Russian, who beat Djokovic at last year's US Open final for his first Slam, said.

"When somebody wins it nine times, he's not there, the draw opens up a little bit. There is no secret in it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

