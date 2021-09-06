Fresh faces light up the New York stage

NEW YORK • With the old names missing, new faces have taken the spotlight at the US Open as fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers leave their mark on the year's final Grand Slam.

Injuries have kept the usual headline acts of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams off the New York stage this year, leaving it to a group of ambitious grinders and newcomers who have had Flushing Meadows buzzing.

"It's a crazy ride," said Germany's Oscar Otte, one of three qualifiers to reach the fourth round of the men's draw. "Just unbelievable. I didn't expect that I could come so far. Let's see when this ends."

In the women's event, British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu continued her stunning US Open debut by demolishing Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the fourth round.

Raducanu, who burst onto the scene earlier this year by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her first Grand Slam appearance, will next play American Shelby Rogers, who removed a major hurdle on the path to the quarter-finals, taking out world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

"I just realise the hunger and determination to be out there," said Raducanu. "You just want to keep going and stay as long as possible.

"It's the desire and hunger to just stay. This whole experience is just so new to me. I think it's the enjoyment factor that I'm getting."

Joining Raducanu in the fourth round is 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who upset third seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka on Friday.

What the young Canadian lacks in experience she more than makes up for with bravado, saying she always expects to win.

"I don't know why finally my game is clicking," said Fernandez.

"My coach, my dad, is saying, 'Be patient, have confidence in your game, it will show in matches'.

"From a very young age, I knew I was able to beat anyone, anyone who is in front of me."

On the men's side, 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz toppled Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, becoming the youngest player to reach the fourth round of a Slam since 17-year-old Andrei Medvedev at Roland Garros 1992.

There will be plenty of fans heading for Google or the US Open media guide with a trio of qualifiers popping up in the men's fourth round, as Otte is joined by compatriot Peter Gojowczyk and Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

"It feels pretty normal, but for me it's not normal of course," said van de Zandschulp.

REUTERS