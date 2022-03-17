French open the door for Djokovic

PARIS • French Open organisers said yesterday that Novak Djokovic is allowed to defend his title, as the tournament prepares to stage what is expected to be the first Grand Slam without any Covid-19-related restrictions.

France has lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces - except hospitals, nursing homes and public transport - on Monday, meaning Roland Garros should be operating at full capacity with Djokovic taking to the red dirt courts.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is unvaccinated and was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country.

While a proof of vaccination is not required to enter France or any sporting event in the country, French tennis federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton warned that things could change before the tournament starts on May 22.

"There's still a virus and we have to be cautious. If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures we would not be excluded from these measures," he explained.

Meanwhile, all four Grand Slams will use a 10-point tiebreak in the final set on a trial basis starting with the French Open, the Grand Slam Board said yesterday.

In the tiebreak, the first player or team to reach 10 points with a difference of two will win.

On Tuesday, Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek remained on track for a semi-final collision course at Indian Wells after both made it through to the last eight.

Halep dispatched fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-4 and Swiatek notched her third straight comeback victory in the 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Angelique Kerber.

Halep, who won the event in 2015, is now 19-0 in matches against her compatriots.

"It is challenging to play against a Romanian player, it's a little bit stressful," the 30-year-old said.

"But I go on court and I don't pay attention to who I have to play. I have a plan that I have to do, and today was a pretty solid victory."

Halep will next face Croatia's Petra Martic, who defeated Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Swiatek, 20, will take on Madison Keys after the American beat Briton Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA INDIAN WELLS

Q-finals: StarHub Ch201, 9am & tomorrow, 2am