French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT):
1850 DJOKOVIC INTO QUARTERS
Reigning champion and world number one Novak Djokovic beat Argentinian 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1 5-7 3-6 7-5 6-3 in a match that lasted four hours 39 minutes.
The Serb will face either Taylor Fritz or Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.
1618 ANDREEVA TO FACE SABALENKA IN QUARTERS
Mirra Andreeva beat Varvara Gracheva 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals, the only unseeded player to go this far in the competition. The Russian 17-year-old will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight.
1417 DE MINAUR KNOCKS OUT MEDVEDEV
Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur fought back from a first-set stumble to beat Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 and enter the quarter-finals.
"I'm so happy," the 25-year-old said after reaching the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time.
1150 SABALENKA POWERS PAST NAVARRO
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka beat American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-3 to advance to the ninth Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. The Belarusian who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, hit 36 winners in the 69-minute match, giving her opponent no chance to counter.
"I was ready to fight for every point, I was ready for long rallies," Sabalenka said. "I was super happy with the level I played today. Definitely with the sun you feel more positive; it’s been tough with the rain."
1103 PAOLINI SETS UP RYBAKINA QUARTER-FINAL
Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini fought back to beat Elina Avanesyan 4-6 6-0 6-1 and reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
She will face fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the last eight.
1019 RYBAKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina comfortably beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 to advance to the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the second time in her career.
"Really happy with the performance, she is a great fighter its difficult to beat her but I am happy to beat her," Rybakina said.
"I am really proud of how I have improved in the last few years and I am happy to finally play under an open roof with good weather."
0909 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F).
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina faces Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in action against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo later. REUTERS