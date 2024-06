French Open day 10

PARIS - Highlights of the 10th day at the French Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68°F).

Former French Open runner-up and reigning U.S. Open Champion Coco Gauff faces Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the first quarter-final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Holder Iga Swiatek will take on Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova later.

READ MORE:

PREVIEW-Tennis-Confident Alcaraz relishing French Open rematch with Tsitsipas

Tennis-Djokovic endures another French Open marathon, survives Cerundolo scare

Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after knee injury

French Open order of play on Tuesday

Djokovic shrugs off injury to beat Cerundolo in another French Open epic

Rising Russian teenager Andreeva sends local hope Gracheva packing

Australian De Minaur stuns Medvedev to reach French Open quarters

'Tsitsidosa' withdraw from French Open mixed doubles

Second seed Sabalenka bludgeons Navarro for French Open quarter-final spot

Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals

Sinner, Swiatek take contrasting routes to French Open quarters

Sinner quells Moutet challenge to book French Open quarter-final spot

Jabeur ends Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Swiatek speeds into French Open quarters, scheduling comes under criticism

Alcaraz glides past Auger-Aliassime into French Open quarter-finals

Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarter-finals

Tsitsipas beats Arnaldi to reach French Open quarter-finals

Gauff cruises past Cocciaretto to French Open quarter-finals

Swiatek, Gauff not in favour of late matches after Djokovic marathon

Freedom and flair, Jabeur's name of the game in French Open hunt REUTERS