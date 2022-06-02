Swiatek swerves nerves

PARIS • Iga Swiatek has now won 33 straight matches as she closes in on Serena Williams' mark of 34 successive victories in 2013, but she admitted that she is always feeling the nerves every time she steps onto the tennis court.

The world No. 1 yesterday powered into the French Open semi-finals with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over American Jessica Pegula that extended her winning streak.

Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, cruised to her win on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a last-four meeting with Daria Kasatkina of Russia today.

The Polish star will also equal Venus Williams' record for the longest unbeaten run (35) for a women's player in the 21st century if she wins a second Roland Garros title this week.

But the 2020 French Open champion also said it is normal that she still feels nervous before big matches despite appearing in almost unbeatable form.

"I do (feel nervous)," said Swiatek, bidding to become the fourth player since 2000 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup multiple times after Justine Henin, Serena and Maria Sharapova.

"If I stop feeling nervous than something weird is going on... It's always nervous, you know?

"But the thing is sometimes stress is a positive thing.

"It makes you more tense and more active so you can really play your best performance, so I try to use it that way."

The top seed has won five consecutive tournaments this year, including four WTA 1000 titles.

Despite not being at her best, Swiatek still hit 30 winners in an ultimately one-sided match.

Pegula, the 11th seed, has also enjoyed a fine season but is still waiting to reach a maiden Grand Slam semi-final after also losing in the last eight at the previous two Australian Opens.

Two days after dropping her first set of the tournament, Swiatek got off to a fast start, stealing Pegula's serve with a cross-court forehand winner. But unforced errors immediately crept into her game and she was immediately broken back and showed early signs of nerves.

The Pole, however, went up a break again to lead 4-3 before holding and setting up set points in the ninth game. Pegula did her a favour by sending a routine forehand wide.

Another of those gave Swiatek a break for 3-1 in the second set and she kept her grip on the tie, only squandering three match points before wrapping it up on Pegula's serve with a booming backhand winner down the line.

"She was playing so low so to be good, I had to be low on my legs which I think was the key (to the win)," added Swiatek.

"Sometimes it's hard because she's changing the rhythm but I'm pretty happy that I was playing with good dynamics, so I was able to push her back a little bit.

"Today is warmer, so I feel like the ball is flying a bit faster and I had to adjust to it for sure. Overall, I'm really happy to play here and I had so many matches and it's a great experience on Philippe Chatrier."

Earlier, Kasatkina reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) victory over fellow Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

The 25-year-old Kasatkina, ranked 20th and playing in her third career quarter-final at the Slams but first since 2018, has made the last four at Roland Garros without dropping a set.

Kudermetova was in her first quarter-final at the Majors and the tension was apparent as she committed 50 unforced errors and had to save 12 of 17 break points.

"You could see that the match was really nervous and tight, especially the tiebreak," said Kasatkina, who missed four consecutive match points before finally sealing the victory.

"The last few points were super-tight. I'm happy at the end that I won.

"I'm happy to be in the semis for the first time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

FRENCH OPEN

Women's singles s-finals: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8.50pm