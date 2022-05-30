Distracted Diego no match for Djokovic

PARIS • Diego Schwartzman perhaps should have been more focused on his French Open fourth-round clash with Novak Djokovic.

In the build-up to their meeting, the Argentinian appeared to be more concerned about trying to get tickets to Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, imploring Grand Slam officials and members of the press to help him out, instead of worrying about his upcoming meeting.

Or with six defeats in as many encounters, maybe the world No. 16 felt it might have been a lost cause.

If Schwartzman was distracted, then Djokovic took full advantage as the world No. 1 showed glimpses of his brilliant best to demolish his first-seeded opponent of the clay-court tournament 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 to book his place in the last eight.

The pace of the Serb, seeking a record-tying 21st Major to go level with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal, was too much for his opponent, who barely threatened.

Despite the rout, Djokovic had kind words for Schwartzman, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2020.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's good guy on and off the court and he's a clay-court specialist so it's not easy, especially in slow conditions today with a ball that was not bouncing high," he said. "I found the good serves at the right moments."

The match looked nothing like the 2017 Roland Garros thriller between the pair, when Djokovic had to fight from two sets down to advance to the fourth round.

The 34-year-old has now advanced to the last eight here for the 13th year in a row and, having arrived in Paris with victory in Rome, he is performing at his menacing best.

In the women's draw, US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez won a baseline battle against American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 yesterday to book her spot in the last eight for the first time.

Anisimova had stunned four-time Slam winner, Japan's Naomi Osaka, in the first round but found Canada's Fernandez too tough to overcome.

Fernandez, into the second week of a Major for just the second time after Flushing Meadows, later endeared herself to the crowd by speaking in French.

"Today was a very complicated game and I'm happy I managed to get through," the 19-year-old said.

"I knew she would fire a lot of winners and that I had to accept that and not get frustrated.

"I was so eager to get to play here. I'm happy all the hard work we've done, me, my father, paid off."

She will play Italian world No. 59 Martina Trevisan, who beat 47th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (12-10), 7-5, tomorrow for a place in the semi-finals.

Belarusian Sasnovich had also been on a giant-killing run with upsets over US Open champion Emma Raducanu and three-time Slam winner Angelique Kerber in the previous rounds, but was unable to repeat the trick against another unseeded opponent in Trevisan.

American Coco Gauff also made it to the quarter-finals, with the 23rd-ranked teenager now the third-highest seed left in the field, after compatriot and world No. 11 Jessica Pegula and top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.

The 18-year-old reached the last eight for the second successive year with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens yesterday.

