Four women to watch

NAOMI OSAKA, 22 (Jpn)

World ranking: 3

Grand Slams: 2

Best AO result: Winner (2019)

The Japanese hit the highs and the lows in 2019. When she triumphed at last year's Australian Open for her second Grand Slam title, she looked set to reign over the women's game.

But she then endured a slump, exiting in the first round of Wimbledon and seeing her US Open defence fall flat.

With her father standing in as her coach, Osaka roared back to the form that made her world No. 1 with titles in Japan and China.

ASHLEIGH BARTY, 23 (Aus)

World ranking: 1

Grand Slams: 1

Best AO result: Q-finals (2019)

Australia's world No. 1 will enjoy strong backing from the home crowd in Melbourne, but whether she thrives or shrinks in the spotlight will be key to her chances.

Once a professional cricketer, she won her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open last year.

Barty surged to the top of the rankings in June and stayed there, sealing a breakthrough year with victory at the season-ending WTA Finals. She lost in Brisbane last week in her first match of the year, but clinched the Adelaide International title yesterday.

SIMONA HALEP, 28 (Rou)

World ranking: 4

Grand Slams: 2

Best AO result: Finalist (2018)

The Romanian will have to dispel lingering doubts about her troublesome back.

She is a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion - at Roland Garros in 2018 and then last year at Wimbledon, where she convincingly defeated Serena Williams in the final, 6-2, 6-2.

But she struggled towards the end of the year with her back, which has troubled her for several years.

COCO GAUFF, 15 (USA)

World ranking: 66

Grand Slams: 0

Best AO result: N.A.

The teenager stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon last year, before going out in the fourth round to eventual champion Halep. It was no fluke. Gauff made the US Open third round and won her maiden title in Linz in her next tournament.

At the end of 2018, she was ranked 686th in the world, but 12 months later rocketed up to 68th. Expectations are high for this star in the making, with a rematch against Venus in the first round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE