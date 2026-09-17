Former doubles world number one Salisbury retires

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 4, 2025 Britain's Joe Salisbury in action with Britain's Neal Skupski during the men's doubles semi final match against New Zealand's Michael Venus and India's Yuki Bhambri REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON, Sept 17 - Britain's former world number one doubles player Joe Salisbury has retired from professional tennis at the age of 34.

The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion's last match was his semi-final defeat alongside American long-time partner Rajeev Ram at this month's U.S. Open.

"Tennis has been my life for as long as I can remember and I have been incredibly fortunate to have had all the opportunities, experiences and success that I have," he posted on Instagram.

"I gave it my all and know I can be proud and look back with no regrets."

Salisbury won three successive U.S. Open men's doubles titles alongside Ram, the first duo to achieve the feat. He also won the Australian Open men's doubles with Ram and two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

He took a break at the start of this year, citing anxiety that was affecting him on tour. REUTERS