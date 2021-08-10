Foot issue hits Nadal in lead-up to US Open

TORONTO • Rafael Nadal admitted on Sunday he had not yet fully recovered from a foot issue that kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics but hoped a US Open tune-up event in Toronto would help him to regain confidence in his on-court movements.

The world No. 3's first event since his semi-final loss at the French Open ended in a shock third-round exit in Washington last Thursday.

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to win the ATP 500 Citi Open on Sunday - the 19-year-old's biggest career title.

With the final Grand Slam of the year just three weeks away, Nadal revealed a recurring foot issue dating 16 years had flared up at Roland Garros and was holding him back from going full pelt on the court.

"It's been a couple of tough months for me in terms of physical issues," the Spaniard said at the Masters 1000 event in Toronto, where first-round action started yesterday.

"I know I am not at my peak yet but I think I have been practising better than what I played in Washington, so I am excited to keep going here and play a little bit better than there.

"Some moments, the situation was worse and some moments, the situation was better. After Paris, my foot was not recovering. I was in a lot of pain for a couple of weeks so I couldn't train. I stayed around 20 days without touching a racket, trying to recover."

Nadal, who as the second seed here has a first-round bye, hopes to taste victory before heading to the Aug 30-Sept 12 US Open but his main focus is to regain confidence in his foot.

"I need to find again the positive feelings with my foot," said the 20-time Major champion.

"I really need to have a couple of weeks with less pain to have the confidence again on my movements, knowing that I will be able to go out and compete for a long time... that's something that I am looking for in this tournament."

