Top seed Zverev bundled out by Tommy Paul in rain-hit Cincinnati upset

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MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 19: Tommy Paul of the United States celebrates during a match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day nine of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2026 in Mason, Ohio. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

CINCINNATI – Tommy Paul saved a match point on the way to a 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 upset of top seed Alexander Zverev on Aug 19 to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The match was interrupted for 90 minutes in the seventh game of the second set by rain and had two more five-minute pauses as drops were dried from the court.

French Open champion Zverev had a chance to close out a victory at 6-5 in the second-set tiebreak but stuffed a volley into the net.

The German again gained an edge in the deciding set with a break for 4-2, but Paul broke back in the next game and again for a 5-4 lead.

He served out the victory with confidence for his third win over Zverev in their last four meetings.

“I’m not sure how I did it,” Paul said. “I put some returns in, he gave me some looks at second serves and he threw in a few doubles (faults). That always helps a ton.

“I went after the ball a bit more, I was having fun out there. I hope I can keep building on this and peak at the US Open.”

Paul next faces Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli, who labored two and a half hours to engineer a turnaround against red-hot Spaniard Rafael Jodar 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Cobolli advanced before rain halted afternoon play. He has won all three of his matches in Cincinnati in three sets.

The durable Italian’s victory preventing 19-year-old Jodar from reaching an eighth quarter-final in nine events. Cobolli is into his second Masters-level quarter-final this season after Madrid.

Seventh-seeded Cobolli fought through to level at a set apiece and broke Jodar for 4-2 in the third. He sent down a winning smash on his second match point three games later.

The pair combined for nearly 100 unforced errors in the big-hitting battle.

“At the end of the second set and start of the third I told myself to believe, try on every point,” Cobolli said. “I knew I had a chance.

“Rafa has had an unbelievable season but maybe he was a bit tired. At the end I deserved to win as I was fresher than him.

“I pushed to my limit to get through. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m really strong.”

Thiago Tirante, who upset Novak Djokovic in the second round, continued his surprise run at the last big event prior to the August 30 start of the US Open.

He recovered to defeat Jakub Mensik 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and book his first Masters quarter-final.

Australian Alex de Minaur was no match for Frenchman Arthur Fils, who cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the fifth seed.

Solid Swiatek

Cincinnati women’s defending champion Iga Swiatek needed four match points to get past Diane Parry of France 6-3, 6-3.

Victory handed the seventh-seeded Pole her fourth consecutive quarter-final in Cincy and her 30th at the 1000 level.

Swiatek was broken as she served for victory leading a set and 5-2 but missing her first chance to close it out.

It took three additional chances in the next game to break Parry, who hit the next with a backhand to lose in 88 minutes.

“I was solid, even if I had to put more energy into my shots since she was hitting so much slice,” said six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, who captured her first title of 2026 at last week’s Toronto Masters.

“I played well from beginning to end. My focus is on the match and not the statistics.”

Two other current Grand Slam champions bowed out.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk rallied from a set down to beat fifth seeded French Open winner Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova fell to Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-4 in another weather-disrupted match.

Anisimova will face third-seeded fellow American Jessica Pegula, who missed a chance to serve out a quick win but held on to beat Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

“It was really tough,” Pegula said.

“I was up a set and whatever, but I had the feeling that she might loosen and raise her level.

“There was lots of wind in the third set and she was returning well. I got a bit tentative on volleys and overheads.

“But I did a good job at the end to push and be as aggressive as possible - and it worked.” AFP