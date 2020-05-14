Fitter Serena itching for 'real tennis'

LOS ANGELES • Former women's tennis world No. 1 Serena Williams is chomping at the bit to play "real tennis" after an enforced break brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTA Tour will not resume until July 13 at the earliest, with the French Open postponed until September and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II so the American will be kicking her heels for a little longer.

While she has come to see the hiatus as "a necessary evil", it has made her miss the sport even more.

"I really look forward to getting back on the court," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said during an Instagram Live video workout session with elder sister Venus on Tuesday.

"It's what I do best. I absolutely love playing."

The extra rest has, however, helped her recharge her batteries and should tennis restart in the second half of the year, that will help her as the calendar is expected to be condensed due to the disruption caused.

"I felt like my body needed it, even though I didn't want it," said the 38-year-old, who last won a Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and is one shy from matching Margaret Court's all-time record.

"And now I'm feeling better than ever. I'm feeling more relaxed, more fit. Now I can go out and play real tennis."

Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, began posting workouts on her Instagram account eight weeks ago and this week, she invited Serena to share a yoga-inspired stretching session.

Introducing her as "the greatest tennis player to ever exist - my little sister", the 39-year-old Venus spoke of her own plans once lockdown measures imposed in the United States are eased.

"I like to go out, I just want to be on top of a rooftop bar with champagne in my hand and just having a good time dancing," she said.

On the modified yoga exercise, which took about half an hour to complete, Serena labelled it as "a little intense".

"You should feel this as a workout, not necessarily a warm-up, but this is a warm-up.

"Do not injure yourself doing this," she told viewers during one lunge, warning them not to over exert themselves.

"If you have bad knees, like me, use a pad."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE