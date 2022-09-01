Fit-again Nadal accepts he has to fight, suffer

NEW YORK •- Second seed Rafael Nadal overcame an early scare to down 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday in his first appearance at the US Open after winning the men's singles title in 2019.

Playing in only his second match after pulling out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury, the Spaniard had speculated whether he was ready to take on New York and seemed to confirm those fears as he struggled in the first set.

Hijikata incredibly broke the 22-time Major winner with a crisp overhead shot in the seventh game of his Grand Slam debut, but it was Goliath who got the momentum over David under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, as Nadal charged through the first three games of the second set.

Nadal improved in virtually every aspect as his opponent's form deteriorated, dropping just one of his first-serve points with few mistakes, as Hijikata racked up a dozen of unforced errors and dropped his serve in the final game.

Thriving on familiar territory, the four-time Flushing Meadows winner never faced a break in the third set and broke Hijikata to love in the fifth game of the final set before recovering from 0-40 in the eighth to hold his own serve.

His opponent gave the rowdy New York crowd a final thrill as he defended four match points in the ninth before succumbing to Nadal's vicious forehand winner.

"Long wait - for some time I thought that maybe, I will not be able to be back," Nadal said in his on-court interview after the match.

"The night sessions here in New York are the best without a doubt.

"Second match in 50 days more or less. In some way, it was not the day to play perfect.

"It is a day to just make the job done, and that's what I did."

The win extends Nadal's unbeaten streak in Slam competitions in 2022, after he won the Australian Open and Roland Garros and withdrew from Wimbledon.

With the world No. 1 ranking on the line in New York in a depleted men's draw without Novak Djokovic, the result was a clear boost of confidence, after a demoralising defeat in his first match back from injury in Cincinnati.

"You need to be humble enough to go through this process and accept that you need to fight and you need to accept that you (are) going to suffer," Nadal, who takes on Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round on Thursday, added.