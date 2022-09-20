First victory as new world no. 1

VALENCIA - Carlos Alcaraz secured his first win as world No. 1 on Sunday as he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to send Spain into the last eight of the Davis Cup, while Matteo Berrettini helped Italy seal top spot in their group with victory over Sweden.

Alcaraz, who reached the top of the rankings on the back of his triumph at the US Open, survived a tight second set to topple Kwon 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by dispatching Hong Seong-chan 6-1, 6-3.

"Davis Cup is different. You are playing with your team, represent your country. You don't play just for yourself. You're playing for everyone in Spain, you know," Alcaraz, who converted all three of his break points, told reporters.

"It is a different atmosphere, different air you breathe, totally different from the other tournaments... It's even better to come here being No. 1 in the world and US Open champion, to share this moment with all my people, my family, my friends."

Six-time winners Spain will meet Croatia for a place in the semi-finals.

In Group A action in Bologna, Berrettini faced little trouble in seeing off Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-4 before Mikael Ymer levelled the tie for the visitors with an upset 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over in-form Jannik Sinner.

The veteran duo of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini settled the tie in Italy's favour with a dominant 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 win against Andre Goransson and Dragos Nicolae Madaras in the doubles decider and set up a last-eight clash with the United States.

"I'm feeling happy. Obviously the main goal was to qualify for Malaga (where the knockout stages will be held). We did it after the first two matches," said world No. 15 Berrettini.

"In the locker room today we were talking. We said the job wasn't done yet. We still want to make a statement for ourselves... we give everything, especially when we play in front of so many people who are here to support us."

Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz led Germany to top spot in Group C when they stunned Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia 6-4, 6-4 after Jan-Lennard Struff and Thanasi Kokkinakis had won their respective singles ties.

Germany will take on Canada in the quarter-finals with Australia going up against the Netherlands. The knockout rounds will be played in Malaga from Nov 22 to 27.

Missing from that stage will be Britain and former world No. 1 Andy Murray.

He said he felt "a bit emotional" over the idea he may have made his last appearance in the Davis Cup but the three-time Grand Slam champion added that he hopes to be selected again.

Murray defeated Kazakhstan's Dmitry Popko 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday's dead rubber following Britain's losses to the United States and the Netherlands.

The 35-year-old led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015, but has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip operations and is currently ranked 43rd in the world.

Murray said he felt emotional in the final moments of Sunday's match in front of his home crowd in Glasgow.

"I only thought about it at about 5-2 today, to be honest, in the second set," Murray told reporters, when asked whether he thought it could be his last Davis Cup match.

"I wasn't thinking about it before the weekend or during any of the doubles matches or anything... I lost my focus a bit and felt a little bit emotional about that."

He said getting the opportunity to play for Britain again would be difficult due to the competition for places in the team.

"It's obviously not going to be easy with the players that we have... Then obviously don't know which way the captain will go with the doubles after the results here as well," Murray said.

"Don't know what the future holds... But if I'm selected, yeah, I'll definitely be involved," he added.

