First Arab in the top 10

LOS ANGELES • Ons Jabeur will be-come the first Arab player to crack the top 10 of the world rankings, after reaching the Indian Wells semi-finals on Thursday and the Tunisian said she is just getting started.

Jabeur, 27 and currently ranked 14th, reached the final of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic earlier this month and became the first Arab player to win a WTA title at the Birmingham Classic in June.

She defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3 in Thursday's quarter-final in the California desert, converting five of her 12 break-point chances on the way to her 48th match win of the season, the most on the Tour this season.

"Like this is a dream coming true. This is something that I've been wanting... when I was 16," Jabeur said.

"Top 10 is the beginning. I know I deserve this place for a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here."

Jabeur, who will face Spain's Paula Badosa in her first WTA 1000 semi-final, said she faced many obstacles in her career because of her background.

"I've been rejected by sponsors because of where I come from, which is so not fair," she said.

"I didn't understand why before, I accepted it. I am really proud of the person I became today, just not relying on others.

"Everybody probably had a difficult career. I'm not saying I have the most difficult one.

"I didn't want to depend on a sponsor or someone who doesn't even care about tennis or sport in general. It gave me the courage to continue and achieve my goals, and I'm in top 10 today."

The other semi-final will pit Victoria Azarenka against 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

In the men's draw, Britain's Cameron Norrie overpowered Diego Schwartzman 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals.

Norrie, appearing in his first Indian Wells quarter-final, next faces Grigor Dimitrov, who outlasted eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Separately, US Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her second-round loss at Indian Wells, British media reported on Thursday. No reason was given for the withdrawal.

"Unfortunately, I've had to make a tournament schedule change and won't be able to play Moscow this year but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year," she said.

"I look forward to returning to the tour in the next couple of weeks."

Briton Raducanu, 18, lost to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets at Indian Wells last week in her first match since winning the US Open title.

"The experiences that I'm going through right now, even though I might not feel 100 per cent amazing right now, I know they're for the greater good... in the bigger picture, I'll be thanking this moment," Raducanu said.

She is scheduled to play in events in Romania and Austria before the end of the season.

