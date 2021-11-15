Finals victories for Medvedev, Badosa

TURIN (Italy) • World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev yesterday got the defence of his ATP Finals title off to the right start with a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

In the opening match of the season-ending tournament, the US Open champion dropped the first set but cranked up the pressure to take the next two in Turin, Italy.

The Russian had 15 aces and 17 groundstroke winners, against just eight unforced errors, which was enough to overcome his ninth-ranked Polish opponent.

Medvedev has been tipped as the most likely foil to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is looking for his sixth ATP Finals title here, which would put him in a tie with record-holder Roger Federer.

He said: "It was a very tight match. One good shot and the point is over. I think a lot of matches are going to be like this because the courts are super fast."

At the season-ending WTA Finals, Spain's Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Greek Maria Sakkari in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday to advance to the semi-finals after her second victory in as many matches in Group Chichen Itza.

Facing one of the Tour's great battlers, the seventh-seeded Badosa blasted eight aces and showed she can also play with grit during the 2hr 4min slugfest in the heat and altitude to stretch her winning streak to eight matches.

It was the perfect birthday gift for the world No. 10, who turns 24 today. "I suffered but I knew I was going to suffer against a player like Maria, she is an amazing fighter. The key was to fight as well, I'm the same as her I am a competitor, I like to compete," said Badosa.

In the same group, top seed Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Iga Swiatek 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 to stay in the hunt to reach the last four. Pole Swiatek started well and broke twice in the opening set as the Belarusian struggled with her first serve.

But Sabalenka stormed back into the contest in the second set and was spurred on by a raucous crowd as she found her range on serve and won five straight games, saving three break points in the final game to take it to a decider, which she clinched.

Hailing the fans, the world No. 2 said: "Guys, you're just amazing, I have never felt that good on court, I've never felt this support from the crowd. You gave me this energy, the motivation to keep fighting and I love you guys."

The final group match between Sabalenka and Sakkari today will decide the second semi-finalist from the group.

REUTERS

ATP FINALS

Day 2: Doubles (6.30pm & tomorrow, 1.30am) and singles (9pm & tomorrow, 4am) - StarHub Ch211

WTA FINALS

Day 5 session 2 (9.30am) & day 6 session 1 (tomorrow, 4am) - Ch201