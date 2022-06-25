Final clash seen for Djokovic and Nadal

LONDON • Despite a combined 42 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have met in the final of Wimbledon only once, when the former won in 2011.

But the long-time rivals could meet in the title decider again this year, after the draw yesterday kept them apart till the last stage due to their seedings.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic, chasing a 21st Slam title, opens his campaign against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

Second seed Nadal, who is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after his Australian Open and French Open triumphs, plays Argentina's world No. 42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

His fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the man predicted to one day fill his shoes, takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Fifth seed Alcaraz is also on course to meet Djokovic in the quarter-finals while last year's runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who opens against Chile's Cristian Garin, could face Greek world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal's seeded quarter-final opponent is Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, whom he beat on the way to the Roland Garros title.

Andy Murray, who was the champion in 2013 and 2016 but unseeded now after his battles with hip injuries, is up against Australian James Duckworth.

Other standout matches include three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka against rising Italian star Jannik Sinner, while Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios takes on British hopeful Paul Jubb.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams' eagerly awaited return to Wimbledon will begin in the first round against France's Harmony Tan, as the 23-time Slam singles champion resumes solo action after a year out next week.

The 40-year-old American avoided all of the big names in the draw and will get the chance to ease into the tournament against world No. 113 Tan as she targets an unlikely eighth title.

Wildcard Williams, notionally ranked down at 1,204, has not played a singles match since retiring injured and in tears in the first round a year ago against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland, who is on a 35-match winning run, opens against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett, while second seed Anett Kontaveit takes on American Bernarda Pera.

American teenager Coco Gauff, the 11th seed who reached the French Open final but lost to Swiatek, plays Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who will hog the spotlight among the home contingent, faces a tricky opener against experienced Belgian Alison van Uytvanck. The 19-year-old has struggled since her incredible run in New York and has been dealing with an injury in the build-up.

Former champion Simona Halep, the 16th seed, will feature in probably the pick of the women's first-round clashes as she takes on Czech Karolina Muchova. But she needs to recover from a neck injury which resulted in her pulling out of the Bad Homberg semi-finals yesterday.

Swiatek's projected quarter-final opponent is American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the last eight at Roland Garros.

Williams, if she gets through, could face Spanish 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round, with a possible third-round clash against last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

