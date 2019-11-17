Fifth year-end world No. 1 means a lot to Nadal

LONDON • Rafael Nadal may have been eliminated from the ATP Finals - the one title still missing from his trophy-laden career - but he has said that finishing the year as the world No. 1 gives him "personal satisfaction".

The Spaniard, 33, battled back from a set down on Friday to stun Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5 in a marathon 2hr 52min.

But he failed to advance to yesterday's semi-finals as Alexander Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the later match to finish second behind Tsitsipas in Group Andre Agassi.

With No. 2 Novak Djokovic also eliminated in the round-robin stage, Nadal is sure to end the year as the top-ranked player in the world.

He received the commemorative trophy after Friday's match as he became the oldest player to do so since the ATP Tour began in 1973.

This year, he won a 12th French Open title and moved within one of Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam honours with his 19th major triumph at the US Open despite a series of injury problems in Indian Wells (knee) and Paris (abdominal).

"I think this trophy is the work of the whole year, a great year in all terms," said the Spaniard, who also reached the Australian Open final and the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

"(There) have been some tough moments at the beginning of the season, in terms of physical issues that demoralised me a little bit."

Nadal, who first became No. 1 in 2008, added that achieving the top ranking was not a goal for this year. But, in topping the rankings for the fifth time, he pulls level with Djokovic and Federer.

He said he could have equalled their No. 1 records sooner if it was not for injury-hampered years.

"You have to make decisions to try to play as long as possible or to try to fight for No. 1," he said.

"So that's why I tried to do the conservative calendar in terms of save the body and everything.

"It's important to share five years each with Novak and with Roger, because having the chance to equal both of them after missing a couple of years for injuries means a lot."

And it is not over for him yet. He has the chance to lead Spain in the new-look Davis Cup in Madrid this week and he is raring to go.

Changes to the tournament's format mean 18 teams will be vying for the title over the course of a week.

Traditionally, the Davis Cup has taken place all over the world in multiple rounds being played over three days. But it is now condensed into a week-long knockout tournament. Each tie will consist of two singles and one doubles match.

"Let's see how the thing works," Nadal said. "I am sure that they did great and it is going to be something really special. And playing at home even more."

For Tsitsipas, though, his dream debut at the ATP Finals continued last night, when he shocked six-time champion Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Last year's Next Gen ATP Finals winner will play either Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem or defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final.

DPA, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

