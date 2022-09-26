Felix the fillip as Team World win Laver Cup

LONDON - At the fifth time of asking, Team World finally beat Team Europe to win the Laver Cup for the first time on Sunday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was the hero of the day after the Canadian first paired up with American Jack Sock to beat Britain's Andy Murray and Italian Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the opening doubles match.

That win seemed to energise the world No. 13 as he went on to produce the shock of the team tournament by stunning 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first singles match on Sunday for his maiden career win over the Serb.

Djokovic had been imperious the previous evening on his return to action for the first time since winning Wimbledon in July.

He thrashed Frances Tiafoe and won a doubles match with Berrettini, but Auger-Aliassime carried the momentum of his doubles win into the singles.

The Australian Open quarter-finalist broke Djokovic's serve twice in the opening set and prevailed in the second despite the support from Roger Federer, who retired as a pro on Friday.

That upset set up the deciding singles match between Tiafoe and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the American duly delivered, winning 1-6, 7-6 (13-11), 10-8 as Team World earned their first Laver Cup since its inception in 2017.

Team Europe began the day with an 8-4 lead going into the last four matches of the weekend but with a win rewarded by three points on the final day, there was the potential for a big swing, and it left the final singles match between Norway's Casper Ruud and American Taylor Fritz inconsequential.

It represented a massive turnaround for Team World after they lost 14-1 to Team Europe last year in Boston.

In London, Federer's departure from tennis has raised the question of retirement of the other two members of the "Big Three" but Djokovic has assured that he does not feel "old enough" to consider bringing down the curtain yet.

The Serb has had a stop-start 2022 season owing to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, resulting in his deportation from Australia and subsequent ban from competing at the Australian Open.

While the former world No. 1 retained his Wimbledon title in July, his unvaccinated status also resulted in his entry ban into the United States, preventing him from playing the recent US Open.

After his expulsion from Australia in January, he was handed a three-year visa ban and it is unclear if the country's immigration authorities will lift that suspension for him to play next year.

Should the ban be enforced, then the next time Djokovic will appear at a Slam will be at French Open in May, but despite the problems, he has no intentions to hang up his racket like Federer.

"I don't feel yet so old, to be honest, for my tennis career to finish," he said on Saturday.

"I still feel my body is serving me, is listening to me well. That's the key I think when you get to 35-plus."

