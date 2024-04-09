Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Monte Carlo opener, books Carlos Alcaraz clash

MONTE CARLO – Felix Auger-Aliassime’s reward for a straight-sets opening-round win over Luca Nardi at the Monte Carlo Masters on April 8 is a showdown with Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

The Canadian dismissed Nardi 6-2, 6-3 in a dominant all-round display to claim only his second win in five appearances in Monte Carlo, the place he lives and trains.

“It is not the Masters where I have had the most success, even though I train here and live here,” he said.

“But it is a good start to the week. I am really happy with my level, taking control of the match and staying composed and taking care of business.”

He owns a 3-2 edge over Alcaraz across five previous encounters, but this is the first time they will meet on clay.

Alcaraz, who received a first-round bye in the principality, was limited in practice on the same day, hitting few forehands while again wearing a bandage on his right forearm.

The world No. 3 barely warmed up in the gym where he mainly did some stretches and shuttle runs before heading out onto the practice court.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has yet to win a match at Monte Carlo in his career. He lost his opener in 2022 and withdrew from last season’s tournament.

In other matches, Miami Open finalist Grigor Dimitrov defeated Monegasque wild card Valentin Vacherot 7-5, 6-2 in the first round. The ninth seed will next face Matteo Berrettini or Miomir Kecmanovic.

“It was a difficult match,” Dimitrov said.

“I am glad I kept on going. I know I was far away from my game but I have other things I can do in moments like that and that helped me step up a little bit and that was enough.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas also booked his place in the second round after Serbia’s Laslo Djere retired from their tie, trailing 6-3, 3-2.

“I didn’t expect such a finish. This is not something very common when I play,” Greek 12th seed Tsitsipas said.

“I did my job well, and obviously, I’m wishing (Djere) a speedy recovery, because injuries are not fun.”

A two-time Monte Carlo champion, Tsitsipas has not reached a Masters 1000 final since 2022 in Cincinnati.

Russian Karen Khachanov saw off Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), while 14th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert fought back to beat Federico Coria 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. AFP, REUTERS