Federer wants all England return

LONDON • A gaping hole was left at Wimbledon when Roger Federer's name was missing from the men's draw for the first time since 1998 but the Swiss great received the loudest cheers when he made a surprise appearance at the All England Club yesterday.

"This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses. I hope I can come back one more time," the beaming 40-year-old told the 15,000-capacity crowd, who hollered in approval.

Wimbledon's favourite son swopped his usual tennis whites for a dark suit and tie and was given a rousing standing ovation as he joined a number of Wimbledon champions dating back to the 1960s for Centre Court's centenary celebrations.

The eight-time champion was the last to stride into an arena that had already welcomed a pantheon of tennis greats, including Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert, Stefan Edberg, Venus Williams as well as his "Big Four" rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

While loud cheers could be heard as the past champions paraded into Centre Court one by one, a deafening roar resounded around the vast grounds of the All England Club when the man considered as Wimbledon royalty made an appearance to greet his grateful subjects.

Federer has not played a competitive match since bowing out in the quarter-finals of last year's championships to Hubert Hurkacz.

The veteran underwent knee surgery after that loss and no return date has been set, but he has stated his desire to play at his hometown tournament in Basel and the Laver Cup later this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted there had been setbacks but remained hopeful of a comeback, saying: "I've missed it here. I knew walking out here last year, it was going to be a tough year ahead.

"I maybe didn't think it was going to take this long to come back - the knee has been rough on me. It's been a good year regardless of tennis... I'm happy standing here right now."

In the fourth round yesterday, Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest woman left in the draw at 34, saved two match points to reach her first Major quarter-final.

The mother of two defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 4-1 down in the second set.

The veteran made her Wimbledon debut back in 2007, but had never previously got beyond the third round of a Slam.

"It makes me so proud to be a mum - that's the best thing in the world," said Maria, who only returned from her second maternity leave less than a year ago.

Maria will face hard-hitting compatriot Jule Niemeier, ranked 97th, for a place in the semi-finals. The up-and-coming 22-year-old used her big serve and skilled net play to great effect as she knocked out home favourite Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4.

The Briton, playing the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in 43 attempts, found some rhythm in the second set but her fightback ended after serving two double faults and being broken in the seventh game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

Day 8: Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch205/206, 6pm