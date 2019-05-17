Federer saves match points to beat Coric and reach

ROME (AFP) - World number three Roger Federer saved two match points to advance past Croatian Borna Coric into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday (May 16).

Federer came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) against 13th seed Coric after earlier beating Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3 in the second round to make up time after rain wiped out play on Wednesday.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, next meets either Greek eighth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Italian Fabio Fognini, seeded sixth, for a place in the semi-finals.