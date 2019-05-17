Federer saves match points to beat Coric and reach

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's singles third round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2019.
Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Borna Coric of Croatia during their men's singles third round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, on May 16, 2019.
ROME (AFP) - World number three Roger Federer saved two match points to advance past Croatian Borna Coric into the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday (May 16).

Federer came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) against 13th seed Coric after earlier beating Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3 in the second round to make up time after rain wiped out play on Wednesday.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, next meets either Greek eighth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Italian Fabio Fognini, seeded sixth, for a place in the semi-finals.

