Roger Federer hopes to captain Team Europe in Laver Cup one day

Team Europe's Roger Federer waves at fans at the end of his last match after announcing his retirement. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
39 min ago

Roger Federer said he enjoys being a part of the tennis community after his retirement last year and expressed an interest in captaining Team Europe at the Laver Cup, though the Swiss has no immediate plans to replace Bjorn Borg.

Federer, who helped Team Europe claim three Laver Cup titles by beating Team World, will be present at this year's edition in Vancouver where a celebration is planned on Friday to mark the first anniversary of his final competitive match.

The 42-year-old had played alongside his great rival Rafa Nadal in that clash, losing to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe as Team World went on to capture the title.

"There's something in me that's Team Europe," Federer said. "I'm happy if World wins, don't get me wrong, but somehow I can feel it deep inside, I want Europe to win.

"I like being in the tennis sphere. Maybe one day I'll be the captain of the team," the 20-times Grand Slam champion said.

"There's no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top