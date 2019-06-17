Federer fresh and alert for grass-court spell

HALLE (Germany) • Roger Federer says staying wide awake will be the key to his grass-court season with his focus on claiming a record 10th Halle title this week.

The 37-year-old Swiss was given the runaround by Rafael Nadal last time out on the Roland Garros clay, but says he will be back in his element on his preferred lawns at the Halle Open.

"It was good to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam tournament again, and in my first appearance in Paris for four years," said Federer, who won his only French Open title in 2009 and will target a ninth Wimbledon win next month.

"I feel fresh, rested and ready for the grass season now. The surface suits me: I like the intuitive, aggressive game.

"The matches on grass are often decided in a few rallies. You have to stay awake and concentrated."

Federer first appeared in Halle in 2000 and has gone on to play the tournament 15 times, although he was beaten by Croatia's Borna Coric in the final last year.

"Winning the tournament always has to be my goal in Halle. I love to play at this venue, so I am going into the tournament with a very good feeling. It would be just amazing to win for a 10th time," he said.

Federer also revealed he would have a bird's eye view of the action while resting in his hotel, where his room overlooks Court 1.

"When friends come here, they can't believe you can watch tennis from the hotel. It is totally cool to watch your rivals and friends playing from your balcony," he added.

Federer gets his campaign under way against a tricky opponent in Australia's John Millman, who beat him at Flushing Meadows last season. "John is always a tough opponent who doesn't give anything away. He always gives 100 per cent on court and it will be a real test, but that is perhaps exactly what I need," the Swiss said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE