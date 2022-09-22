Fed 'stopped believing' in comeback

GENEVA - Tennis icon Roger Federer, who last week announced his imminent retirement, wants to remain connected to "the sport that has given me everything", he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Swiss, a winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and one of the best players of all time, sparked a global outpouring of emotional reactions when he declared he would retire after this week's Laver Cup.

Last Thursday, he admitted on social media that his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on a historic career that had earned him a reputation as one of the most elegant players the game has ever seen.

As he arrived in London for his final ATP event, he told Swiss broadcaster RTS he was "relieved" to have made the announcement, and "very happy to have been able to have the career I have had".

Federer - who last played on tour more than a year ago at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he required knee surgery for the third time - said in recent months "my progress was not satisfactory, that my knee was not letting me go".

"Then I received a scan that was not great, and there was no more progress," he added. "I told myself that it was over. Honestly, I didn't want to do it any more."

He acknowledged he choked back "a tear or two" when he announced his coming retirement last week, but told RTS he was "happy to have taken the step".

He also told the BBC: "The last three years have been tough to say the least. I knew I was on very thin ice for the last year ever since I played Wimbledon. I tried to come back but there was a limit to what I could do. And I stopped believing in it, to be honest."

Asked about his plans, he said: "I do not know exactly what my future will be, but I do not want to completely distance myself from the sport that has given me everything."

The Laver Cup, which starts on Friday, will give him a final chance to play competitively as part of the "Big Four" who dominated tennis over the past two decades.

Rafael Nadal, who holds the record for Grand Slam titles with 22, Novak Djokovic, who has won 21, and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray are all together as part of Team Europe.

