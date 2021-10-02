Fan jailed 8 weeks for racially abusing player

LONDON • Stoke midfielder Romaine Sawyers on Thursday welcomed an eight-week prison sentence given to a West Bromwich Albion fan for racially abusing him online while he was playing for the club last season.

Simon Silwood was jailed over a "grossly offensive" Facebook post in which he said Sawyers should win the "Baboon d'Or", a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d'Or trophy for the world footballer of the year.

The 50-year-old denied the offence, telling police that the message, which followed a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City in January, was "stupid not racial", claiming his smartphone's autocorrect function had changed the word "buffoon" to "baboon".

The supporter, who has been banned for life by West Brom, was convicted last month at Walsall Magistrates' Court after District Judge Briony Clarke ruled he had meant the post to be offensive.

"There is no place for racism or racist abuse online," she said. "This clearly in my view crosses the custody threshold.

"I assess the remorse you have for your actions as very minimal indeed."

Sawyers, who moved to Championship outfit Stoke on loan after West Brom were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season, said the custodial sentence was justified.

