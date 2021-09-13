Fairy-tale finish at US Open

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Newly crowned US Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrating with the championship trophy after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows in New York on Saturday. The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in a fairy-tale run that captivated fans in New York, as well as back home in Britain. 

