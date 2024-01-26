FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka

Jan 25, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Coco Gauff of the United States in the semi-final of the women’s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Jan 25, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia;
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory over Coco Gauff of the United States in the semi-final of the women’s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2023 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Tennis - WTA Finals - Cancun, Mexico - November 3, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka takes a selfie with fans after winning her group stage match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - May 6, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MELBOURNE - Factbox on Australian Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion, who beat American fourth seed Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 6-4 in the semi-finals (Prefix numbers denote seeding).

ARYNA SABALENKA

Age: 25

Nation: Belarus

WTA Ranking: 2

Seeding: 2

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2023)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Ella Seidel (Germany) 6-0 6-1

Second round: beat Brenda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2

Third round: beat 28-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-0 6-0

Fourth round: beat Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 9-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)6-2 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-4

EARLY LIFE

* Born in Minsk. Began playing tennis at age six.

CAREER TO DATE

* Began her professional career playing on the ITF Circuit in 2012.

* Won three singles titles and one doubles title on ITF Circuit in 2015.

* Played first WTA qualifying event at Rabat in 2016 and played in her first WTA main draw at Dubai the following year. Ended 2017 ranked number 78 for first top-100 finish.

* Won two WTA titles at New Haven and Wuhan in 2018. First Top-20 season finishing ranked 11th.

* Won three WTA singles titles and three doubles titles in 2019, including first Grand Slam doubles title at the U.S. Open with Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

* Won Doha, Ostrava and Linz titles for a joint Tour-leading record in 2020. Climbed one place in the rankings for her first Top-10 season.

* Won Abu Dhabi and Madrid in 2021 and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

* Reached the 2022 U.S. Open semi-finals. Qualified for the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year where she defeated the top 3 players of the tournament -- Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek -- and finished runner-up losing to Caroline Garcia.

* Won the Australian Open beating Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and reached Wimbledon and French Open semi-finals, finished runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2023 after defeat by Gauff. Also won titles in Adelaide and Madrid.

* Reached career high ranking of number one in September, 2023. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top